Nervos Network Price Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $434.91 million and $28.67 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,841.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.38 or 0.06566887 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $645.53 or 0.01321680 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.80 or 0.00364031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63.60 or 0.00130223 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.91 or 0.00638623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.58 or 0.00334928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.30 or 0.00324118 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,407,841,109 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,476,653 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

