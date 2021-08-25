NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

NetApp has raised its dividend by 146.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.27. 1,913,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. NetApp has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $84.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Fox-Davies Capital lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.65.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

