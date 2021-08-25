NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20, RTT News reports. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NTAP traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,218. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.69. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

