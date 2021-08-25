NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.NetApp also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.140-$1.240 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.65.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.27. 1,913,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,199. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. NetApp has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $84.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

