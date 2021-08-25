NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.140-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.850-$5.050 EPS.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $82.27. 1,913,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,199. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.69. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. NetApp has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.65.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

