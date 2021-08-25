Neural Protocol Price Up 6% This Week (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Neural Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Neural Protocol has a total market cap of $131,751.82 and approximately $37.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Neural Protocol Coin Profile

Neural Protocol (NRP) is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Neural Protocol Coin Trading

