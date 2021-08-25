New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

New Residential Investment has decreased its dividend by 74.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Residential Investment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,566 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of New Residential Investment worth $29,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

