New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 259 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of NVR worth $38,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NVR by 37.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 12.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 20.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,175.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5,040.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,823.31 and a twelve month high of $5,332.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $42.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

