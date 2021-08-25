New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $35.36 Million Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,276 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 73,187 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.79% of PDC Energy worth $35,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at $80,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PDC Energy by 2,238.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,050 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at $24,541,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 122.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 605,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at $20,911,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDCE. Truist raised their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of PDCE opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $406,450 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

