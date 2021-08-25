New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Zebra Technologies worth $34,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,856 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,603,000 after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after acquiring an additional 568,613 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,588,000 after acquiring an additional 32,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.50.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $578.71 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $246.83 and a one year high of $583.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $541.27.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,030.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,081 shares of company stock valued at $7,346,166. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

