New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.31% of Medical Properties Trust worth $37,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 472,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 24,970 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 949,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 564,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPW opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.23.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

