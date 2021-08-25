New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,765 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,765 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of The Clorox worth $33,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in The Clorox by 17.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 33.2% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Clorox by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 13.3% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in The Clorox by 20.0% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

NYSE CLX opened at $166.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

