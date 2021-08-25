Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,322 shares during the period. Newmont makes up 1.6% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of Newmont worth $25,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.91. 3,942,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,626,830. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

