Newscrypto (NWC) Price Up 66.2% Over Last Week

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded 66.2% higher against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $164.95 million and $10.28 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00053547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00126488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00155342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,649.88 or 0.99607135 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.05 or 0.01029966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.98 or 0.06465741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,093,764 coins and its circulating supply is 150,444,117 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

