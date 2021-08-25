Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Down to $8.41

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.41, but opened at $8.03. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 26 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEXA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nexa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Nexa Resources by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nexa Resources by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

