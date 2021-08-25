Nexo (NEXO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.06 Billion

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Nexo has a market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $12.07 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for $1.90 or 0.00003889 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00052588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.64 or 0.00782501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00100859 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

NEXO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.