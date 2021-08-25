Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.67.

NXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $80.42 and a one year high of $163.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 78.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 185,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,102,000 after purchasing an additional 81,902 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,503,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

