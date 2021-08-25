Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXST stock opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

