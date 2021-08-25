NextDAO Market Capitalization Reaches $3.86 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and $351,703.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002397 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00054531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00127008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.62 or 0.00156181 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NAX is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,110,525,769 coins and its circulating supply is 2,070,293,660 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

