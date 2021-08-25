NextEra Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 224,697 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,692% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,539 call options.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 377.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,721 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,868.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.53. 5,911,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,057,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.78. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.