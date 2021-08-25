NFT Index One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,336.00 (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. NFT Index has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $2,336.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT Index has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for $1,407.95 or 0.02878305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00054465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00052905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $384.46 or 0.00785953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00101682 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

