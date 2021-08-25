NFTify (N1) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,282.00

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, NFTify has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0648 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $12,282.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00053219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00122540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00155487 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,748.15 or 1.00021738 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.20 or 0.01014283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.45 or 0.06580648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

