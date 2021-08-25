NFTify Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. NFTify has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $81,223.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFTify has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for $0.0740 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00052802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00123720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00156282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,746.24 or 0.99751845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $494.08 or 0.01032237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.49 or 0.06579933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTify using one of the exchanges listed above.

