NFTX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.28 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. NFTX has a market cap of $91.75 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can now be bought for approximately $195.06 or 0.00397999 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NFTX has traded 39.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00054328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00052821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.36 or 0.00784234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00101410 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

