Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $869.06 Million

Analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will announce $869.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $867.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $871.00 million. Nielsen reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $3.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLSN. Citigroup lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

