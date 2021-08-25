NIO (NYSE:NIO) vs. Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Critical Review

NIO (NYSE:NIO) and Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NIO and Churchill Capital Corp IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIO -29.68% -36.97% -15.19% Churchill Capital Corp IV N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NIO and Churchill Capital Corp IV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIO 0 5 11 0 2.69 Churchill Capital Corp IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

NIO presently has a consensus target price of $60.33, suggesting a potential upside of 56.30%. Given NIO’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NIO is more favorable than Churchill Capital Corp IV.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.2% of NIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Churchill Capital Corp IV shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NIO and Churchill Capital Corp IV’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIO $2.49 billion 24.31 -$812.13 million ($0.73) -52.88 Churchill Capital Corp IV N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A

Churchill Capital Corp IV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NIO.

Summary

NIO beats Churchill Capital Corp IV on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Churchill Capital Corp IV Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

