NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in NiSource by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NYSE:NI opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,146 shares of company stock valued at $741,852 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

