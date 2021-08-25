NIX Market Capitalization Hits $1.15 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, NIX has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. NIX has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $76,791.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,737.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.59 or 0.06595603 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.03 or 0.01332333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.86 or 0.00364188 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00132062 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.33 or 0.00641685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.76 or 0.00338842 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.80 or 0.00322177 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

