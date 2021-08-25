NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Trading 4% Higher

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) shares traded up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.90 and last traded at $52.90. 252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.85.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered NN Group to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get NN Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.