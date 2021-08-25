Noir 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $240.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Noir has a market cap of $138,593.88 and $240.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Noir has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00105150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.83 or 0.00285145 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00046646 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00016681 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Noir

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,504,473 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

