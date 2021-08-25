Nord Finance (NORD) Reaches Market Cap of $5.27 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $5.27 million and $541,790.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for about $2.40 or 0.00004898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00052746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00127069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00157055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,953.91 or 0.99987615 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.17 or 0.01021590 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.82 or 0.06580509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,197,044 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

