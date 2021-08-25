Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share.

NYSE:JWN traded down $6.67 on Wednesday, reaching $31.14. 37,050,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,359. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nordstrom stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 133.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.41% of Nordstrom worth $81,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.07.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.