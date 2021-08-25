Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share.
NYSE:JWN traded down $6.67 on Wednesday, reaching $31.14. 37,050,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,359. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41.
In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.07.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
