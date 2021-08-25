Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.08% from the company’s current price.

JWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 122.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.