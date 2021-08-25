Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JWN. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.07.

Shares of JWN stock traded down $6.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.14. 37,050,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,359. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ken Stern & Associates bought a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $996,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Fulton Bank raised its position in Nordstrom by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank now owns 8,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn V. Moreno raised its position in Nordstrom by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evelyn V. Moreno now owns 74,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

