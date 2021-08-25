Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JWN. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.07.
Shares of JWN stock traded down $6.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.14. 37,050,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,359. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.
In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ken Stern & Associates bought a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $996,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Fulton Bank raised its position in Nordstrom by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank now owns 8,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn V. Moreno raised its position in Nordstrom by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evelyn V. Moreno now owns 74,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
