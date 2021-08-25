NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective from research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NORMA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.00 ($55.29).

NOEJ stock traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €43.98 ($51.74). The company had a trading volume of 26,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €44.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a fifty-two week high of €49.36 ($58.07).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

