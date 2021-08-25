Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Purchases $24,552.00 in Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director John C. Swalling purchased 600 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.92 per share, with a total value of $24,552.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,097.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ NRIM traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $41.79. 192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,964. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.76. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 28.21%. Research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter worth $316,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

