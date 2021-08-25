NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) VP Sells $127,540.00 in Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:NWE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,696. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.14. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at $8,166,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,897,000 after purchasing an additional 413,131 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 44,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.
NorthWestern Company Profile
NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.
Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.