Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Robert Buckley Sells 8,363 Shares

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,603,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Robert Buckley sold 48 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.57, for a total value of $7,131.36.

Shares of NOVT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.20. The stock had a trading volume of 34,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,311. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.40 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $151.43.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 3.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Novanta by 2.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in Novanta by 1.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

