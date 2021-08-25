NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 101,708 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.42% of NovoCure worth $95,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 2.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,640,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 103.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,301,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,063,165,000 after buying an additional 437,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $136.40 on Wednesday. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2,727.45 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.16.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $366,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,281 shares of company stock worth $10,063,722. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

