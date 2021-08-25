NULS (NULS) Hits Market Cap of $63.95 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001311 BTC on popular exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $63.95 million and $19.48 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NULS has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00126633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.74 or 0.00156719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,033.85 or 1.00133352 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.96 or 0.01029160 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.97 or 0.06585799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

