Nutanix (NTNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. On average, analysts expect Nutanix to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,272,179.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $483,079.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 134,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,610 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global downgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

