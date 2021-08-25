Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nuvalent in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nuvalent’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.87) EPS.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NUVL. Cowen started coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. Nuvalent has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.