NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Purchased by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS grew its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares during the quarter. NuVasive makes up about 3.5% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned 0.57% of NuVasive worth $19,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in NuVasive by 15.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in NuVasive by 103.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,146. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,002.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

