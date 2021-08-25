Nwam LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,931 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 60.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.