Nwam LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

FALN opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $30.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.