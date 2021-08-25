Nwam LLC Lowers Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,518 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,513,000 after purchasing an additional 929,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,688,000 after acquiring an additional 59,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,061,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,187,000 after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,026,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,802,000 after buying an additional 153,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,020,000 after buying an additional 68,633 shares during the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

