Nwam LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Nwam LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 393.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $422.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $406.35. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.18 and a 1-year high of $424.01.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

