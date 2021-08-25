Nwam LLC Sells 1,788 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB opened at $171.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.16. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.