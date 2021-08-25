Nwam LLC Sells 2,418 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 76.8% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 47,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 147.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.0% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 8.1% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,782,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,887,000 after purchasing an additional 356,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.07. The stock has a market cap of $189.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

