Nwam LLC Sells 2,957 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 69.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 597,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,677,000 after buying an additional 244,185 shares during the period.

MBB stock opened at $108.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.39. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $110.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

